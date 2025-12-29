A Wisconsin mother of four who survived a battle with breast cancer and had three grandchildren was mowed down and killed by an impaired driver while crossing a street, cops say.

"She wasn't doing anything wrong," said Jasmine Dieringer, daughter of victim Robin Dieringer, in an interview with local Fox affiliate WITI. "She was just crossing the street," Jasmine recounted. "I told her I loved her a million times over just the day before."

Milwaukee police say the driver, who has not been identified publicly, was driving while impaired near the intersection of Fond du Lac Avenue and Townsend Street when they struck Robin Dieringer on Friday evening, WITI reports.

The grandmother and mother of four was hit while walking to a gas station just a block away from her home. She suffered life-threatening injuries and died at the hospital.

"Yesterday evening my mom [was] hit by a car, simply crossing the street," Jasmine Dieringer said on Facebook. "She did not make it."

Surveillance video obtained by WITI allegedly shows the impaired driver speeding toward Robin Dieringer before hitting her. The crash unfolded the day after Christmas, Dec. 26, around 5:30 p.m., according to police.

"I haven't been able to sleep, I haven't been able to eat," Jasmine Dieringer told local CBS affiliate WDJT. "I just feel like I'm in shock."

According to Jasmine, Robin Dieringer was a breast cancer survivor who was "strong and resilient." Her family has called on drivers to pay more attention and make better choices while on the road this holiday season.

"Just because of somebody's poor choice, you know, that one poor choice, like all the people that are gonna be affected," Jasmine Dieringer told WITI. "Just slow down and think before you get behind the wheel."

Police say they have referred charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. While they suspect that the driver was impaired, it's unclear whether they were allegedly drinking or on drugs.

Authorities have not responded to Law&Crime's requests for comment.

"Justice to me would be that people think twice before they are behind the wheel intoxicated or if they're driving fast," Jasmine Dieringer told WDJT. "Justice to me is more than just the one person getting punished," she said. "I hope they feel it in their heart, the pain they caused and there's lessons learned."