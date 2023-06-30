Sheriff indicted in bribes-for-badges scheme that allegedly netted him more than $70,000

An alleged plot between a county sheriff and three accused co-conspirators to exchange bribes for badges may land all of them in jail for decades.

Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Howard Jenkins, 51, allegedly received more than $70,000 in cash payments in exchange for granting “auxiliary deputy sheriff” appointments and other perks, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia.

From at least April 2019, the statement says, Jenkins “accepted cash bribes and bribes in the form of campaign contributions totaling at least $72,500” from Rick Tariq Rahim, 55, Fredric Gumbinner, 64, and James Metcalf, 60, all of Virginia. Prosecutors say that Jenkins also accepted bribes from at least five other people, including two undercover FBI agents.

According to the indictment, Jenkins, as sheriff, “had authority to appoint Auxiliary Deputy Sheriffs — volunteer sworn law enforcement officers — to supplement the Sheriffs Office’s law-enforcement capabilities.” Instead of using that authority to benefit residents of Culpeper County, however, Jenkins “used the powers of his office to enrich himself and to secure funds for his re-election, accepting bribes totaling at least $72,500 from [Rahim, Gumbinner, Metcalf], and others in exchange for appointments as Auxiliary Deputy Sheriffs and other official acts.”

Jenkins allegedly told his co-defendants that the credentials that came with the role of auxiliary deputy sheriff — specifically, a badge and an identification card — allowed them to carry concealed firearms in all 50 states without getting a permit.

Jenkins also allegedly helped Rahim get his firearm rights restored by lying and saying that Rahim lived in Culpeper County, which is around 70 miles southwest of Washington D.C., when in fact he is based in Great Falls, which neighbors the capital. Jenkins allegedly arranged for Rahim to enter a lease agreement for a property in Culpeper County without living there.

According to the indictment, the unidentified individual who brokered at least some of the bribes told Jenkins that Rahim had “[a] little baggage but almost 30 years ago” and wanted Jenkins’ help in getting his right to own firearms in Culpeper County restored. Jenkins purportedly pushed the process through by pressuring local officials during the early days of the Covid-19 emergency.

Jenkins has served as the Culpeper County sheriff since 2012. His website bears the Donald Trump-esque slogan “Make Virginia Great Again,” his top priorities appear to be opposing restrictions on the Second Amendment and supporting efforts to block immigration.

If convicted, each defendant faces up to 5 years in prison on the conspiracy count, up to 20 years in prison on each of the honest-services mail and wire fraud counts, and up to 10 years in prison on each of the federal programs bribery counts, the Justice Department said in the press release.

According to federal court documents, Rahim, Gubminner, and Metcalf pleaded not guilty at their arraignment on Thursday. Jenkins has not been arraigned; according to a court filing, his arraignment will be “scheduled with his retained attorney,” whose name was not immediately available.

Court records indicate that Jenkins is not being held in detention.

Neither Jenkins nor the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office immediately responded to Law&Crime’s request for comment.

Read the indictment, below.

