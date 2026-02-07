A day care teacher in Illinois is accused of giving several toddlers laxatives after telling the children that the items were candy.

Yizel Juarez, 23, has been charged with three counts each of attempted aggravated battery causing bodily harm to a victim under the age of 13 and endangering the life or health of a child, both of which are misdemeanors.

The St. Charles Police Department said that on Tuesday at about 9:45 a.m., it was contacted "by multiple parents" that their children attending The Learning Experience day care in St. Charles had "been given a chewable laxative by one of their day care teachers."

Officers responded to investigate and "confirmed the incidents had occurred," police said.

Each child was 2 years old or younger, the law enforcement agency added.

Juarez was identified as the suspect, and after police consulted with the Kane County State's Attorney's Office, the charges were brought against her. She turned herself in, police said, and was released from custody.

"My child was still suffering from constipation, which the doctor said it was gonna be a side effect of the laxatives, of coming off of laxatives" one of the affected children's parents told Chicago-based CBS affiliate WBBM. Her child was just 17 months old.

The parent reportedly added that her child has been suffering from diarrhea for two months, and doctor visits and switching the toddler's formula did not fix the problem.

"We thought it could have been a virus, and that was negative," the mother added. "We found out from the director that she had fired her employee because she allegedly was giving them these laxatives and saying that it was candy so that they could get sent home because she was overwhelmed."

"It's disgusting. Get another job then," the mother added, according to the regional outlet.

Police said Juarez has an upcoming court date, though it is presently unclear when exactly that appearance is scheduled.

Police are asking anyone else with information about the alleged crimes to come forward and speak with them.