Relative identified as murder suspect weeks after 3 family members mysteriously shot to death in California home

Investigators in California said Friday morning that they have identified a murder suspect in the late January shooting deaths of three family members. That suspect is a relative of the victims, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

Detectives believe that 29-year-old Pete Renteria committed the slayings. The victims, each identified as Montclair residents, were 68-year-old Sonia Ramirez, 72-year-old George Ramirez, and 43-year-old David Ramirez.

As of Friday morning, Renteria’s whereabouts are “unknown,” authorities said.

According to the sheriff’s department, the victims were mysteriously found shot to death inside the home on Jan. 30.

“On Monday, January 30, 2023, deputies from the Chino Hills Sheriff’s Station responded to a residence in the 4800 block of Ramona Avenue for a report of three deceased people inside the home,” authorities said. “When deputies arrived, they discovered the three deceased persons, identified as Sonia Ramirez, George Ramirez, and David Ramirez, had been shot and were victims of a homicide.”

Questions immediately swirled about who could have possibly had motive to kill Sonia and George Ramirez — a married couple that was nearing their 50th anniversary — and their son David Ramirez, whom grieving relatives also said was a “doting father” to teen daughters.

Investigators said they were able to determine that each of the dead was the victim of a homicide, but there was still no publicly named suspect for weeks.

That has changed with the identification of Renteria.

Surviving family members said on a GoFundMe page that they are “devastated by the great loss we are suffering.”

“It is an understatement to say that George and Sonia Ramirez were devoted, compassionate, selfless and kind. As parents, their love was boundless. Our brother, David Ramirez, was our family protector, a doting father and an incredibly supportive son,” the family said. “We are relying on the Sheriff’s department to investigate and apprehend the person who committed this heinous act. As we grieve, we ask for prayers and respect for our privacy so our family can process and mourn.”

It’s unclear at this time how Renteria is related to the Ramirez family, but at least one person with his last name donated to the GoFundMe campaign.

