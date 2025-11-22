A man in Miami, Florida, is accused of pushing a woman off of a train platform to her death — apparently without any provocation.

Jorge Gomez, 45, has been charged with second-degree murder, Miami-Dade County jail records show. He was booked into jail on Thursday, but the violent incident is said to have occurred days before.

On Nov. 14, at about 12:30 p.m., Gomez was at the Dadeland North Metrorail Station. So was 32-year-old Kanisa Love. At some point, Gomez walked up to Love, who was backing away from him, and unprovoked, he shoved her to the ground, according to an arrest report reviewed by local outlet WPLG.

"He pushed the victim off the Metrorail platform resulting in her death," a prosecutor said as Gomez appeared in court on Friday, according to Miami-based NBC affiliate WTVJ.

"He killed a 32-year-old lady standing on a Metrorail station, pushed her off," Judge Mindy Glazer said. "You see it all."

Video of the site shows that the platform is elevated dozens of feet above the ground.

Though it was just after noon when the woman fell, authorities reportedly only responded to the site of the crime the next morning. They determined Love was killed due to blunt force trauma to her head.

During Gomez's Friday court appearance, he was ordered to be held without bond.

The defendant reportedly has an arrest record dating back to 2014.