Police searching for man who allegedly shot 5 women, killing 1, in hospital waiting room

A man shot five women, killing one, in a hospital waiting room in Atlanta, and a manhunt was on to find him, police said.

The man was identified as Deion Patterson, 24.

“This is a deadly situation,” Mayor Andre Dickens said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told reporters that officers were called at 12:08 p.m. to a medical facility at Northside Hospital. Cops said Patterson had killed a 39-year-old woman and injured four others, ages 71, 56, 39, and 25, before leaving the building, officials said.

“We believe he carjacked a vehicle a short distance away and was able to flee the scene as the law enforcement agencies were descending on this area,” the chief said.

BOLO – Suspect is still at large. pic.twitter.com/M8GkXa8dmM — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

Schierbaum said they think he left the area.

“We believe the vehicle has been recovered,” he said but declined to say where.

He asked locals to call 911 or Crime Stoppers.

“Just finished briefing the press w/ APD. Gunman still at large but no longer in Midtown,” Dickens said. “Focus is in Cobb County. Suspect is armed & dangerous. Do not approach. Call 911 if you have info. APD is coordinating w/ regional agencies.

Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta announced a $10,000 reward in seeking Patterson.

“Call 404-577-TIPS (8477) or go online to www.stopcrimeatl.org,” they wrote.

That search extended into nearby Cobb County, where police denied a “false alarm” of reported shots fired at 200 Galleria Parkway. They also denied that the carjacked vehicle was found near a local middle school.

Reports of recovered carjacked vehicle near Campbell Middle School are not correct. We will update with information as it becomes available. — Cobb County Police Department (@CobbPoliceDept) May 3, 2023

Schierbaum said the motive for the shooting was unclear.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]