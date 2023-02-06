Police searching for 3 people seen on video after 17-year-old fatally shot at Florida fair

Cops are looking to question three people spotted on video at the scene where a 17-year-old boy was shot to death at a Florida fair on Saturday night in DeSoto County.

“We are aware that there is a video that has been circulating social media, and many of you have already seen it,” the Arcadia Police Department wrote on Sunday. “We are looking for the person who initially recorded that video, and would like to speak to them. We are also attempting to identify three subjects in the video.”

Cops did not name the victim.

Police did not initially release information on how they believe the shooting happened. As for the three people on the footage, cops describe them as, “A young Hispanic female wearing a black jacket and light jeans, male subject wearing a light shirt and shorts, and an adult male standing in the back that appears to have a beard.”

It is unclear what they may know about the teenager’s death.

“These subjects may have valuable information and need to be spoken to,” officers said.

Footage from another vantage point than in the police images showed bystanders reacting post-shooting.

The DeSoto County Fair Association initially planned to open on Sunday but later scaled back the schedule.

“The DeSoto County Fair Association would first and foremost like to send it’s heartfelt condolences to the family of the young man who lost his life last night,” they wrote. “After careful deliberation, we have decided that the midway will be CLOSED today. The only events that will be on schedule today is our livestock grooming contest at 4pm and our Jr. Miss DeSoto pageant at 7pm. The shows will have extremely limited access to the public with only contestants, exhibitors, and family members of such allowed in attendance”

These areas will also be heavily guarded with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of everyone involved. Our Little Miss (7-9) and our Princess division ( 10-13) will be postponed for a later date. When a new date for that has been determined we will let everyone know,” the post added.

Police said the shooting Saturday appeared to be an isolated incident and there seemed to be no further threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing, cops said. They ask anyone with information to call 863-494-2222.

“Remember you can remain anonymous,” they said.

