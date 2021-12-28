Police Say Suspect in Multi-City Colorado Shooting Spree Killed At Least Four People and Injured Three, Including an Officer

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A gunman terrorized two Colorado cities on Monday, killing four people and injuring three, according to officials in both Denver and Lakewood.

The suspect died in a shoot out with police in Lakewood, though a law enforcement spokesman say it is not clear if officers struck the man with gunfire or whether he died by his own hand. The investigation is ongoing.

The suspect killed two women and injured a man a little after 5:00 p.m. at First Avenue and Broadway in Denver, Police Chief Paul Pazen told reporters during a press conference. The suspect committed another shooting at 12th Avenue and Williams Street, leaving one man dead, the chief said.

There was also an incident near Sixth Avenue and Cherokee Street, the chief continued. Officers believe the gunman opened fire there, but no one was hurt.

According to the official account, Denver officers found and chased the suspect vehicle and exchanged gunfire. No officers were injured.

“This is the holiday season,” Pazen said. “To have this type of spree take place is not normal for our community.”

The gunman disabled a police car and fled into the neighboring city of Lakewood, the chief said.

According to John Romero, that city’s police Public Information Officer, officers got a call just before 6:00 p.m. about shots being fired at a business in the 1500 block of Kipling Street. A victim there was pronounced dead at the scene, he said. Officers got a description of the suspect and his vehicle and tracked him down in the Belmar area. There, they tried to make contact with the man, but he opened fire, Romero said. Cops returned fire; the driver fled in his vehicle and eventually on foot in Belmar, the spokesman said. The suspect “felony menaced” a business using a gun and later shot a clerk at another establishment, Romero said. The latter victim had to be hospitalized.

The shooter fled the area again, encountered law enforcement agents, and shot one of them, Romero said. The agent was undergoing surgery.

The gunman died during a shootout with agents, but it is unclear if Lakewood agents were the ones to kill him, Romero said.

There are no further threats to the community, he said.

“It’s a tough day for the Lakewood police family, obviously, when this happens to one of our own,” he said.

