A Wisconsin woman who was reported missing by her family after an alarming phone call was found dead, police confirmed.

According to officials from the Marinette Police Department, 24-year-old Gabriella Cartagena was last seen by her family on Feb. 4. At 7:19 p.m. the same day, local ABC affiliate WBAY reported that her mother received a phone call from her, during which they heard Cartagena say, "Please don't shoot me, I'm sorry." After that call, Cartagena's family reported her missing. They told police they believed she was in Red Arrow Park in Marinette, Wisconsin, with her boyfriend, 29-year-old Robert Chilcote.

After searching across several Midwest states for days, police confirmed during a press conference on Thursday that Cartagena was found dead on Tuesday in Menominee County, Michigan.

The Marinette Police Department said it found "possible blood and other disturbances" when it responded to Red Arrow Park to search for evidence that might help it find Cartagena.

First, authorities in Minnesota's Wright County found Chilcote. According to a probable cause statement obtained by WBAY, the Wright County Sheriff's Office had been notified on Feb. 5 that Chilcote was a person of interest in an aggravated assault and possible homicide.

When Wright County Sheriff's deputies spotted Chilcote's red Prius, they pulled him over. He initially obeyed, but refused to exit the car and subsequently drove away, leading deputies on a 16-minute chase that reached speeds up to 100 mph. Deputies employed stop sticks, which Chilcote attempted to avoid, but he ended up driving over a median and running into a stop sign, which gave deputies the opportunity to catch up to him and take him into custody.

Chilcote was arrested for fleeing a peace officer and for being a fugitive wanted in another state. He is being held in Wright County on $100,000 bond.

More from Law&Crime: 'That girl is dead': Man admitted to friend that he shot missing mom in the head during a fight, police say

WBAY was the first to report about the final phone call between Cartagena and her mother, which police confirmed took place on the evening of Feb. 4. Local Fox affiliate WLUK said that her phone's location at the time of that call placed her at Red Arrow Park.

Marinette Police Chief Jon LaCombe said during the press conference that detectives from his department traveled to Minnesota to speak to Chilcote while he was in custody there. Details of that interview were not revealed.

Chilcote's movements during the days that Cartagena was missing led authorities to a wooded area in Menominee County, Michigan, where Cartagena's body was found on Tuesday. LaCombe said authorities believe Cartagena was killed in Red Arrow Park and Chilcote transported her body to Michigan to dispose of it.

Marinette County District Attorney DeShea Morrow said during the press conference that they have requested Chilcote's extradition to face charges of aggravated battery. Additional charges may follow pending the results of an autopsy on Cartagena, which was expected to take place on Thursday.

Once he is booked into the Marinette County Jail, Chilcote's bail will be set at $500,000 cash. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 20.

Cartagena's family started a GoFundMe to cover funeral expenses and travel expenses so her family can attend. On the campaign's page, her brother stated that she leaves behind a 3-year-old daughter.