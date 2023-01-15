Oklahoma Man Arrested for Murder as Investigators Search for Missing 4-Year-Old Girl

An Oklahoma man was arrested out-of-state on a homicide charge as authorities continue searching for a missing young girl, who was in his care. Authorities identified him as Ivon Adams, 36. Currently at the Maricopa County Jail in Arizona, he faces a count of murder in the first degree and one count of child neglect. Co-defendant Alysia Adams, 31, was already in custody for two counts of child neglect regarding missing girl Athena Brownfield, 4, and the child’s five-year-old sister.

The search continues. Authorities did not go into detail about the murder charge against Ivon Adams, though they said it was ‘in connection‘ with Brownfield’s disappearance.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation have said that a postal worker found Athena’s sister wandering outside on Tuesday in Cyril, Oklahoma, and called police.

“Alysia and Ivon Adams were Athena’s caretakers when she disappeared,” authorities wrote. “Athena’s five-year-old sister was also in their care. She was located Tuesday, January 10, 2023, near the Adams’ residence at 225 W. Nebraska in Cyril. A postal carrier found the child and notified local police that she was unattended. The five-year-old is in protective custody.”

That was Jan. 10. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said that Brownfield has been missing since Sunday, Jan. 8.

Authorities have said that trash service in Cyril was suspended as part of the search for Athena. They did not go into detail about the relationship between the Adamses and Brownfield, only to say that they were her “caretakers.”

Speaking before news of the arrests, OSBI spokeswoman Brook Arbeitman did not confirm to reporters if Brownfield was autistic but said she had “limited verbal skills.” Investigators were not sure if she was the victim of physical violence, the public information officer said.

NCMEC describes Brownfield as standing three feet tall and weighing 45 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information can call the OSBI’s tip line at 800-522-8017 or email email [email protected]

“It is important to know that you can remain anonymous!” they wrote.

You can also reach NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST.

Ivon Adams waived extradition at a hearing on Friday, according to KOCO.

“I need to get there and fight this,” he said at an Arizona courtroom.

