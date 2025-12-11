A Maryland woman faces murder charges after police said she caused the death of her 5-week-old daughter after a booze-soaked "girls night."

Destiny Faith Chiveral, 24, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in the death of a child under 13 years old, and child abuse resulting in severe bodily injury after her 5-week-old daughter was found dead at a residence in Rising Sun on Dec. 4. According to Maryland State Police, the baby was pronounced dead at the scene and the state agency's homicide unit took over the investigation. Court documents obtained by local news outlet Cecil Whig outlined Chiveral's apparent "girls night" that took a tragic turn within hours.

According to the Cecil Whig's reporting on the court documents, Chiveral and her two children lived with her grandmother in Charleston, Maryland, on a regular basis. On the night of Dec. 3, Chiveral was at another person's residence in Rising Sun for a "girls night out." When Chiveral woke up at 9 a.m. on Dec. 4, she noticed her baby girl, identified as K.C., was unresponsive and called 911.

Police said that paramedics noticed K.C. was "cold, lifeless, and had clearly been deceased for some time," noting that "slight rigor mortis" had already set in and they could not extend the baby's legs. K.C. was pronounced dead at 9:17 a.m.

Chiveral told police that the baby must have "rolled in between a couch cushion and the rear of the couch." An autopsy determined her cause of death to be blunt force trauma, citing "bleeding to the back of the brain," and other evidence of trauma.

According to the documents, investigators confiscated Chiveral's phone and found a public digital account of what allegedly occurred in the hours leading up to the baby's death. In a number of Snapchat videos sent from Chiveral's account between 11:06 p.m. on Dec. 3 and 1:34 a.m. on Dec. 4, detectives determined that Chiveral "became intoxicated" while she was with K.C. in the Rising Sun residence. Police said that the baby can be heard crying in several of the videos.

In one video, Chiveral reportedly wrangled with a baby gate while drunk and vaping, police said. She can reportedly be heard saying, "I'm too (expletive) drunk for that. I'm just going to (expletive) climb over the (expletive) (expletive)."

In another video, while Chiveral was in the bathroom, she said, "I don't know if you hear the (expletive) baby trippin' in the background" as the baby cried in the background.

Police said the last video she sent depicted her with the hiccups, saying, per the documents, "She's (expletive) tri-(hiccup) trippin'… But aside that, like, she's the chillest baby until she's (hiccup) mad about something like (yawns) this is the baddest that she's been in a wh-(hiccup) while and if I can tell you the tea that I know, you'd be like, but honestly I love you but don't trust you enough to tell you…"

A different video taken at 1:34 a.m. showed the baby alive. Police wrote that a framed picture on the wall that was straight in the video was observed to be "significantly ajar."

Chiveral told police that she only had one drink and "one Smirnoff shot." Police found a "nearly empty bottle of vodka" in the residence that a witness said belonged to her. The witness told police that the bottle was almost full when she put it in the freezer days earlier.

Police interviewed Chiveral a second time, after the autopsy was conducted on her daughter, and informed her that K.C.'s death was ruled a homicide. She was told about the injuries found on her daughter, and said, "I swear I never did anything to her… I would never do that," according to court documents.

As she attempted to come up with a possible explanation for her daughter's injuries, Chiveral claimed that she would sleepwalk when she drank. She also suggested that she could have kicked the baby while they both slept on the couch together. Police said Chiveral also told them that her older child, a toddler, was "rough" with the baby, but the toddler was at their father's house that night.

Police said that during the second interview, Chiveral said, "Nothing I say is going to fix this, is it? No matter what, I'm going to be blamed for her death, ain't I?"

Chiveral was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in the death of a child under 13 years old, and child abuse resulting in severe bodily injury. She is in custody at the Cecil County Detention Center, where she is being held without bond. Her next court date is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2026.