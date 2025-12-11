Thanks to ChatGPT, a Missouri woman was reportedly able to trick her sex trafficker and escape to safety while landing him in jail — and now he's facing a litany of felonies.

Jacquan Wilson, 37, stands accused of sex trafficking, promoting prostitution, domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Records show he was arrested by the Kansas City Police Department on Sept. 27 and prosecutors filed formal charges on Tuesday. According to a probable cause arrest affidavit obtained by local CBS affiliate KCTV, the victim told cops she met Wilson over Facebook earlier in September.

They moved into an extended-stay motel where they stayed for roughly three weeks, and Wilson allegedly arranged for her to have sex with multiple men per day. She reportedly told cops that Wilson became violent over a several days starting on Sept. 23. Wilson repeatedly punched and kicked the victim and strangled her on multiple occasions to the point where she lost consciousness, the affidavit reportedly said.

In addition, Wilson allegedly held a knife to her 1-year-old son's throat while on FaceTime.

The woman also reportedly told authorities that Wilson forced her to continue to have sex with men even after she learned she had a miscarriage.

On Sept. 26, the woman used ChatGPT to create a fake email that said she needed to return a rental car at Kansas City International Airport, the affidavit said. Once there, she contacted police and family who came to her rescue.

The victim was reportedly suffering from several injuries and "appeared emotionally distressed and defeated during the entire interview" with investigators.

Wilson remains in the Platte County Jail without bond.