North Carolina High School Shooting Suspect Is in Custody. The Victim, a Student, Has Been Identified.

A community is in mourning after someone shot and killed a local high school student. Investigators in North Carolina say they apprehended the suspect “without incident,” but they have not released an identity.

It is the second school shooting to have hit the Tar Heel State in one week.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr. named the victim in a press conference as William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr.

BREAKING: We do not have any details confirmed. Police and other first responders are on Petree Road, at Mount Tabor High School. We have seen police, an ambulance, sheriff deputies and fire department. Parents are here, too. @WXII pic.twitter.com/QblwfLZ7FA — WXII Lee Anne Denyer (@WXIILeeAnne) September 1, 2021

A sophomore at Mount Tabor shared this video with me from inside his classroom. He tells me he is safe at this time (courtesy: Thurman Marshall) @ABC45TV #WinstonSalem #MountTabor pic.twitter.com/RTFUEgT8Wt — Camille J Gayle (@CamilleGayle_tv) September 1, 2021

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

Deputies and police were dispatched to Mount Tabor High School at 12:07 p.m. on Wednesday, said Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson. Investigators entered school grounds and found the young victim, who had sustained a single gunshot wound. They took him to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center. Authorities confirmed in the press conference and online that he died.

The chief, Sheriff Kimbrough, and other city officials were visibly distraught over Miller’s death. The sheriff said he met with the boy’s family and spoke with his mother.

The student killed today in the shooting at Mt Tabor HS is William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family today and in the difficult days to come. — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) September 1, 2021

Investigators are working to confirm the suspect’s identity, and the suspect is believed to be another student, Thompson said. Authorities declined to provide a description.

