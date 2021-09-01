 William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr. Killed in School Shooting: Police
North Carolina High School Shooting Suspect Is in Custody. The Victim, a Student, Has Been Identified.

Alberto LuperonSep 1st, 2021, 6:52 pm

A community is in mourning after someone shot and killed a local high school student. Investigators in North Carolina say they apprehended the suspect “without incident,” but they have not released an identity.

It is the second school shooting to have hit the Tar Heel State in one week.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr. named the victim in a press conference as William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

Deputies and police were dispatched to Mount Tabor High School at 12:07 p.m. on Wednesday, said Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson. Investigators entered school grounds and found the young victim, who had sustained a single gunshot wound. They took him to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center. Authorities confirmed in the press conference and online that he died.

The chief, Sheriff Kimbrough, and other city officials were visibly distraught over Miller’s death. The sheriff said he met with the boy’s family and spoke with his mother.

Investigators are working to confirm the suspect’s identity, and the suspect is believed to be another student, Thompson said. Authorities declined to provide a description.

