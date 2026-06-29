An Ohio man allegedly strangled the mother of his children after forcing her into a vehicle and driving to a remote area.

Devonta Jones, 25, posted bond after appearing in court on Saturday in connection with the alleged abduction of a woman with whom he shares two children. Jones was charged with abduction, strangulation, and theft after police said he forced the woman into a vehicle, drove to a creek, and assaulted her. According to court documents reviewed by Law&Crime, Jones told the woman, "Nobody will hear you here."

During Jones' court appearance on Saturday, prosecutors said that after he forced the woman to leave her home and get into his vehicle, Jones held onto the seat belt to prevent her from getting out. On the way to the creek, Jones allegedly told the woman, "I'm about to do you bad," according to the court documents.

The woman told police that after they arrived at the creek, she and Jones had a verbal altercation that became physical when Jones allegedly "began choking her with his hands, causing her to lose consciousness."

Jones was also accused of taking the woman's iPhone without her consent.

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After prosecutors recounted the alleged events, Jones' defense attorney cited the number of previous charges against his client, including a charge of menacing, that had been dismissed. The attorney said the victim reportedly made a false allegation against Jones in the past. According to courtroom reporting by local CBS affiliate WKRC, Jones' attorney said, "I think this might be a case where somebody is weaponizing the system when they don't get what they want."

Jones posted 10% of his $2,000 bond and is no longer in custody. His next court date was not immediately available.