A Wisconsin man allegedly caught driving drunk without a license apparently knew he had made a bad choice.

Alan Ontiveros, 23, was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and several other felonies in connection with a car crash that took the life of 47-year-old Faisal Hussain. According to a criminal complaint reviewed by Law&Crime, Ontiveros was drunk and had a woman in his Buick LaCrosse with him when he collided head-on with Hussain's Honda Civic around 1 a.m. on June 21. Police said that Ontiveros and the woman tried to leave the scene of the crash, but were stopped by several witnesses.

According to the complaint, Ontiveros allegedly held up his hands in a boxer stance, preparing to fight one of the witnesses who tried to keep him at the scene. He then reportedly told the woman with him, "I messed up, baby. I won't see you for a long time."

Police said they responded to the scene after receiving reports about a "very serious head-on crash" between two vehicles and several parked cars. Paramedics attempted lifesaving measures on Hussain at the scene. He later died of his injuries.

Ontiveros allegedly attempted to run away from the scene, but witnesses pointed him out to police as the driver of one of the vehicles when first responders arrived. He was taken into custody close to the crash location. Police said Ontiveros showed signs of intoxication, and he admitted to drinking five or six beers and vodka seltzers at a bar about an hour before the crash. He also admitted to smoking marijuana before getting behind the wheel, police said.

According to the complaint, Ontiveros told police that he drank "on an empty stomach."

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Police said Ontiveros had a BAC of 0.136 five hours after the crash, higher than the legal limit of 0.08. They found an open container of vodka seltzer in his vehicle. When police checked his records, they found that Ontiveros did not have a driver's license.

Ontiveros was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, reckless homicide, hit-and-run involving death, knowingly operating a vehicle without a license and causing death, and homicide by use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration. He is being held at the Milwaukee County Jail on $150,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 6.