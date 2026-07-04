Neighbors at a Missouri apartment complex heard startling words when a woman apparently screamed from her balcony that she was going to die before she was found stabbed dozens of times.

Munyaradzi Chiturumani, 36, was wanted in an AMBER Alert announced by the Missouri State Highway Patrol after he allegedly stabbed his wife and took their 6-year-old daughter.

The defendant was found, arrested, and charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk, according to area CBS affiliate KMOV.

On Wednesday at about 5 p.m., neighbors called 911 "after hearing victim yelling out that she was going to die from her balcony," a probable cause statement obtained by the outlet states. Police responded to the area on Shadycreek Court in St. Louis County "to find [the] victim with approximately 30 stab wounds."

The woman was transported to a hospital and stated that "her husband stabbed her and he threatened to kill their 6-year-old child next and then left with the child," the court document goes on.

"Police later seized two bloody knives in the residence," the probable cause statement adds.

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Authorities said the woman was later listed in stable condition. Investigators spent hours searching for the father, identified as Chiturumani, and the couple's daughter.

The girl was found safe in the city of St. Louis, police added. She was in "relatively good condition" and cared for by medical personnel.

"We are ecstatic that we've been able to locate her," the police department said.

Chiturumani was located about 12 miles east in Caseyville, Illinois. He was arrested and jailed on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Authorities noted that they had — in times past — been called to the apartment where the alleged attack occurred.