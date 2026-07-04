A 70-year-old woman was on her morning walk near a central Florida bus stop when authorities say a man approached her from behind and shot her three times.

Kevin Millares, 27, stands charged with attempted first-degree murder, according to court records reviewed by Law&Crime. He pleaded not guilty to the charge during a court appearance on Thursday.

A witness was outside his home in the area of the 1000 block of Egan Drive in Orlando, when he said he saw a man without a shirt on wearing black shorts, according to an affidavit filed in Orange County. The man "seemed suspicious," so the witness went into his home and got his gun.

"When he exited his residence, he observed the suspect walk up to the female at the bus stop and shoot her three times in her back," the court document states. "The suspect then ran away."

The witness did not hear the woman or the suspect say anything before the shooting. Afterward, he called 911.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, and paramedics helped transport her to a hospital. It was there that she spoke with officers.

"She advised she was on her daily walk around her neighborhood when she observed an individual, she was not familiar with walking towards her," the affidavit states. "While near the bus stop, she turned around to walk away from the male and he continued walking towards her and shot her three times in the back."

The woman said she did not know the man and was "unsure of the reasoning for the shooting."

Investigators determined that Millares was their suspect, and when they went to a residence where they believed he was, said they found "an unspent Hornady .380 bullet inside of a magazine," the same type of bullet allegedly found at the crime scene.

"In the master bedroom there were a black pair of shorts and a pair of black and white slides on the floor, which match the video of the suspect walking around before the shooting," authorities added.

Local CBS affiliate WKMG reported that the woman was 70 years old.

Millares was then arrested. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.