A Kentucky man will spend several decades behind bars for trying to elude law enforcement during a traffic stop before smashing into an SUV and killing a child inside.

Tymetrius Walter, 26, was charged with murder, wanton endangerment, assault, and more after the crash that killed 10-year-old Jake Luxemburger, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) said at the time.

This week, the defendant was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide when under the influence, as well as wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, and assault, Louisville ABC affiliate WHAS reported.

On Sept. 16, 2023, at about 3:30 p.m., a KSP trooper tried to pull over a vehicle in Oldham County. Its driver — Walter — was heading south on Interstate 71 in the county located just north of Louisville.

Authorities said Walter would not pull over and continued on the interstate "at a high rate of speed." As the trooper pursued, police learned that his vehicle was stolen.

As Walter took exit 14, he slammed into a white GMC SUV going north on Kentucky 329, a state highway. The SUV was reportedly being driven by Jake's grandmother.

The little boy died in the crash. His grandmother was taken to the hospital for "treatment of non life threatening injuries," police said.

Walter was arrested and jailed.

Jake had just about a week before his 11th birthday, his obituary said. His mother, Kathryn Luxemburger, told WHAS, "The morning he died, he was so excited because he was going shopping for his birthday."

"Jake enjoyed being a student and hanging out with his friends … he could be found running around his neighborhood with the other kids, riding bikes, swimming, fishing, and playing Fortnite," the obituary adds. "At family events, he could often be found running around with the younger cousins, playing games and sports, practicing how to throw and catch. But more than anything, Jake loved playing baseball with some of his best friends."