Navy Vet Who Was Killed In Raleigh Mass Shooting Was Two Weeks Away from Getting Married, Family Says

Alberto LuperonOct 16th, 2022, 5:53 pm
 

From left: Mary Marshall’s mother Jenny Marshall, father Thomas Marshall, fiancé Robert Steele, and sister Meaghan McCrickard.

One of five people murdered at a recent mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, was two weeks away from her wedding. Mary Marshall‘s fiancé Robert Steele now wears the wedding band she planned on surprising him with, according to Sunday TODAY. There is a message on the inside.

“The engraving is ‘You’re my favorite place,'” Steele said in a heart-wrenching interview. “I loved when she would wrap me up in her arms, and every time that we would cuddle that way, she would whisper in my ear before we went to sleep, ‘You’re my favorite place.'”

She said that he last spoke to Marshall, 34, on Thursday, when she told him to return home immediately.

Their dog Scruff slipped his collar and she heard gunshots. She went after the dog. Robert said he arrived at home to find detectives nearby.

“And he started asking about tattoos that Mary has,” he said.

“And we knew right then,” Mary’s father Thomas Marshall said.

“We knew,” Steele said. “We knew she was gone.”

Police said it was a 15-year-old boy — identified in reports as Austin Thompson — who killed his brother James Roger Thompson, 16, as well as Marshall, Susan Karnatz, 49, Nicole Conners, 52 and off-duty Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres.

“I was really looking forward to it,” her father Thomas Marshall told TODAY about walking down the aisle at his daughter’s upcoming wedding. “I couldn’t wait for it.”

A GoFundMe campaign to pay for Mary Marshall’s funeral, memorial as well as the wedding cancellation raised $14,348 of a $10,000 goal as of Sunday.

[Screenshot via TODAY]

