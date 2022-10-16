Four Dead Bodies Were Found During Search for Missing Quartet of Friends in Oklahoma: Police

Authorities made a horrifying discovery during the search for four men. Four dead bodies — all male — were recovered from the river on Sharp Road, the Okmulgee Police Department in Oklahoma announced on Friday. The Medical Examiner’s Office in Tulsa still has to positively identify the dead, but this stands as a disturbing development during the search for Billy Chastain, 30, his brother Mark Chastain, 32, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29.

Police said on Tuesday that all four were reported missing overnight. Mark’s wife reported him, Billy, and Sparks missing, according to cops. Stevens’ mother reported him missing, officers said.

“All four are close friends and are believed to have left Billy Chastain’s home on the west side of Okmulgee on Sunday at around 8PM,” cops said. “All were reportedly on bicycles. Two of the men are believed to have cell phones with them, but attempts to call go straight to voicemail.”

Police described following an array of leads regarding the men’s whereabouts amid their disappearance.

“Investigators have spent the day conducting interviews with potential witnesses,” cops said on Tuesday. “A sighting of Steven was reported at the Smoke Shop on the south side of Okmulgee on Sunday around 4PM. He was reportedly by himself. A sighting of both Chastain men were reported to have occurred on Monday morning by a passerby near the YMCA. Investigators are working to try and confirm the sightings but currently have only witness descriptions.”

Mark’s phone was tracked to south of Okmulgee but it was either turned off or lost power, officers said. Cops did not find a sign of the men in that area.

“Although there is no evidence to indicate violence or any foul play at this point, a small contingent from the District 25 Violent Crime Task Force is assisting which allows us to bring more resources to bear in the search,” officers said.

Police later said there was a possible siting around the time Mark, Billy, Sparks, and Stevens were reported missing.

“An interview was conducted today regarding a report that a citizen observed all four men walking down the street around 2AM on Tuesday morning,” police said on Thursday. “This also cannot be confirmed with independent witnesses or video.”

Police were still waiting for an update on the bodies’ identification, according to an update on Saturday. Cops were waiting for phone records from search warrants.

Police ask that anyone with information call them by phone (918-756-3511), through Facebook, or by email at [email protected]

[Images Okmulgee Police Department]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]