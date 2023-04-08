A 34-year-old man in Florida was “naked, bloody, and slippery” when police arrested him this week after he allegedly broke into multiple homes, covered himself in peppermint oil, jumped on a trampoline, and went swimming in someone’s pool.

Blake Allen Tokman was taken into custody early Friday morning and charged with three counts of battery upon a law enforcement officer, two counts of burglary of an occupied dwelling batter, one count of resisting arrest with violence, and one count of criminal mischief, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

According to a press release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call about 2 a.m. on Friday regarding an alleged burglary in process at a residence in DeBary, about 43 miles northeast of Orlando.

“It was discovered the suspect, eventually identified as 34-year-old Blake Tokman, had smashed out the windows of one house to make entry, then left and broke into another home,” the release states. “Both homes were occupied at the time of the break-ins.”

Once there, first responders say they spotted Tokman, who was “naked in the back yard of the second house.”

When he saw the deputies, Tokman allegedly “took off running, jumped in the pool, then climbed out and leapt onto a trampoline, where he laid flat but resisted the deputy’s attempts to secure him in handcuffs,” officials said in the press release.

The sheriff’s office said it took four deputies to get Tokman into custody and three additional medical professionals to secure him to the stretcher so he could be evaluated and treated for a series of “injuries he caused himself.”

Tokman allegedly kicked or struck three of the four deputies who detained him, authorities said. One of the deputies also allegedly suffered a cut to the arm.

The suspect appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance, authorities said. His body was also covered in what appeared to be “wheel-bearing grease, peppermint oil, and blood,” they said.

The sheriff’s office released body camera footage of the arrest.

“I got one running going westbound behind the fence, he’s naked,” the deputy can be heard saying on the video.

The deputy then goes into the backyard of the house where the suspect ran, and a naked adult male can be seen getting out of a pool and running away.

The man then runs to a nearby trampoline in the same yard and jumps atop it, laying facedown with his arms and legs spread as the deputy threatens to stun him with a Taser.

Other deputies converge and repeatedly ask the suspect his name.

“A lifeguard is what I am!” the suspect eventually replies.

The home owner then comes outside and tells police he does not recognize the man, telling the suspect, “You’re lucky you’re not dead, homie.”

Tokman was taken to the hospital for treatment and booked into the Volusia County Jail Saturday morning.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]