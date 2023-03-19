Mother pleads guilty to trying to light her 1-year-old daughter on fire

A woman pleaded guilty on Monday to attempted assault for dousing her 1-year-old daughter with a flammable liquid in order to light the child on fire, according to the Finger Lakes Times.

Lisbeth Collado was previously indicted with her husband Jamie Avery Jr. for attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder in the second degree, arson in the second degree, attempted arson in the second degree, attempted assault in the first degree, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Avery reportedly pleaded guilty to attempted assault in December but is trying to withdraw his plea. A hearing in that matter is set for Friday. Authorities claim he and Collado worked together in trying to light their daughter on fire in the May 3, 2022 at Love’s Travel Shops in Tyre, New York.

Deputies, police, and firefighters responded after several 911 calls regarding several small fires inside the building. The flames were reportedly put out fast. Police also said they found the couple’s young son in a nearby semitruck. (Reports differ on his age: 3 or 4.) Deputies broke into the locked truck to find the boy with a head injury, they said. Authorities at the time reportedly said the children were expected to make full recoveries. The motive behind the attempted burning is unclear, investigators said.

Collado is scheduled to be sentenced on May 10 to nine years in prison and five years of parole.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]