An Arizona man who shot his ex-girlfriend dead while she begged and screamed at him to "please leave" her apartment — with their 2-year-old child hiding inside — is set to die behind bars after being handed a life sentence on Friday.

Rueben Rocha was convicted last month of first-degree murder and other charges related to his shooting attack on Jordin Miranda Castillo, 20, of Glendale, in June 2023.

Prosecutors say Rocha climbed up onto the balcony of a third-floor apartment where Castillo was staying and kicked in a glass door while their 2-year-old child was hiding inside with her friends.

"Jordin called 911 and could be heard yelling at Rocha to leave," the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said in a Friday press release announcing Rocha's sentence.

"I have an order of protection!" Castillo could be heard shouting during the 911 call before she was shot to death. Local Fox affiliate KSAZ obtained audio from the call.

"You're gonna get arrested!" Castillo screamed.

Rocha opened fire on Castillo and others in the home while she was still on the phone with dispatch, according to the attorney's office. Castillo was killed, and two of her friends were seriously injured.

"In total, Rocha fired 19 times and continued shooting even as the victims lay helpless on the floor," the attorney's office said.

Castillo was inside a Glendale apartment when Rocha showed up and attempted to break in after getting up on her balcony. Investigators reported that "social media drama" sparked the attack, with Castillo and Rocha getting into some sort of dispute online.

Police said Rocha showed up at Castillo's apartment dressed in all black with a face mask and a hoodie pulled over his head, according to the Arizona Republic.

"We do not show any previous reports of domestic violence," a police spokesperson told reporters after the shooting, per the Republic.

Rocha turned himself in and was booked on multiple charges. He was found guilty of murder, aggravated assault, burglary and disorderly conduct.

A Maricopa County judge sentenced Rocha to life in prison and an additional 52 1/2 years, 15 of which are to be served consecutively to his life sentence.

"Jordin deserved to be safe, her daughter deserved to grow up with a mother, and her friends deserved to live a life free of the scars and pain caused by this defendant's jealousy and rage," said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell in a statement. "Thanks to prosecutors Lindsay Gephardt and Melissa Certo, a jury saw through his attempts to justify his cruel actions, and he will never get out of prison."