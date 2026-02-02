A Texas mother finds herself behind bars once again after her 1-year-old died when a car seat strap became wrapped around the child's neck after having been left alone in a Ford Fusion on Halloween night.

Ashley Jasmin Rivera, 26, was facing a charge of injury to a child causing death, but jail records say she is facing more charges. She now stands accused of criminal negligent homicide and abandoning a child while causing imminent danger of bodily injury. Local CBS affiliate KGBT reported on the latter charges in December and she was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on Wednesday. As of Monday afternoon, she remained there on a $60,000 bond.

As Law&Crime previously reported, the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office said in a press release obtained by local outlets that deputies responded to a call shortly before 9 p.m. on Oct. 31 about an unresponsive infant in the 8100 block of North FM 88 in rural Weslaco in southeast Texas, not far from the Mexico border.

When deputies arrived, they found the 1-year-old not breathing. Paramedics rushed the 1-year-old to the hospital where doctors pronounced the child dead.

"The child's car seat was found tipped forward behind the driver's seat, with the car seat strap around the child's neck," the release reportedly said.

Rivera reportedly told investigators that she and her four children arrived at the location. The 1-year-old was sleeping, so she left the child in the car while Rivera and the other three kids went inside. Roughly 20 or 30 minutes later, a witness said he went to the car and found the child unresponsive.

More from Law&Crime: 'Needed a night out': Mom left 3-year-old with soiled diaper home alone so she could go drinking at bars with pal, cops say

An autopsy conducted a few days later determined the child died of strangulation.

Details such as where the mother and other children were going when she left the 1-year-old behind were not released. Cops say the investigation remains ongoing.