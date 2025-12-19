A South Carolina mother who drowned her 6-year-old in a bathtub and attempted to drown her 8-year-old will spend decades behind bars.

Jamie Michele Bradley-Brun, 40, pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Thursday. In a press release from the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office, Deputy Solicitor Mary Jones stated that on May 19, 2023, Bradley-Brun told her 6-year-old daughter Mackay to take off her clothes, which police described as a "funeral dress," get in a bathtub filled with water, and "get on her knees." As the little girl fought back, her mother grabbed her by the hair and forced her under the water until she drowned.

Bradley-Brun then woke up her 8-year-old daughter and attempted to "repeat the process," but the girl also fought against her mother. Then Bradley-Brun's oldest daughter heard her sister screaming and rushed to intervene.

Deputies responded to a 911 call after midnight on May 19, 2023, reporting a woman trying to drown her children about a woman trying to drown her children. When deputies arrived, they found Mackay deceased, wearing what Jones described in her press release as a "funeral dress."

More from Law&Crime: Woman allegedly drowned 6-year-old daughter, tried to do same with 8-year-old until child's plea alerted others

Jones said, "This wasn't an accident or a mental health crisis," and that Bradley-Brun "planned it." According to Jones, Bradley-Brun was "competent" despite claiming her alcoholism and other people were responsible for her actions. Jones added, "She held her daughter under the water and tried to do the same to her middle daughter. There is no excuse."

Bradley-Brun pleaded guilty to both murder and attempted murder charges. She received 50 years in prison for the murder charge and 30 years for the attempted murder charge, to be served concurrently.