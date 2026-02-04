Mom, stepdad punished 7-year-old by holding him underwater in cold baths, nearly killing him: DA 

A 26-year-old woman in upstate New York and her 24-year-old husband are accused of nearly killing a 7-year-old boy, allegedly punishing the child by forcing him to take a cold bath and repeatedly holding him under water, ultimately giving him hypothermia.

Jacklyn J. Balabis and Parris D. Woods were taken into custody this week and charged with two counts of first-degree assault, six counts of first-degree attempted assault, and six counts of reckless endangerment, authorities announced.

The Buffalo Police Department, Fire Department, and American Medical Response (AMR) personnel at about 10:47 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2025, responded to the couple's home in the 300 block of Parkdale Avenue regarding a 911 call about an unresponsive child, according to a news release from the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Upon arriving at the address, first responders located the child and transported him via ambulance to Golisano Children's Hospital of Buffalo. The boy was admitted for treatment of "hypothermia and other injuries," prosecutors said.

Authorities claim that the defendants were "acting in concert with one another" when they "intentionally" caused serious physical injury to the 7-year-old in their care by "using water as a dangerous instrument."

"The defendants allegedly forced the victim to take a cold bath and held the victim underwater as punishment," the release states. "The defendants are accused of recklessly engaging in conduct, under circumstances evincing a depraved indifference to human life, that created a grave risk of death to another person."

Additionally, on at least two occasions in the month before the victim was hospitalized, the defendants are accused of knowingly acting in a way that was likely to cause physical or mental harm to the boy. Specifically, on Oct. 16, 2025, and on Dec. 11, 2025, the defendants are accused of "repeatedly punishing the victim by means of physical abuse, withholding food, forced exercise and cold showers."

"These disturbing allegations involve physical abuse and the deliberate deprivation of basic needs," Erie County District Attorney Mike Keane said in a statement. "No child should ever be subjected to this level of cruelty — especially by the hands of those entrusted with their care. This case demands accountability and we will prosecute the accused to the fullest extent of the law."

During a Tuesday news briefing, Keane said that the victim had already made a "remarkable recovery" from the alleged abuse, local CBS affiliate WIVB reported.

Prosecutors' request that Balabis and Woods be held without bond was granted, meaning they will remain incarcerated in the Erie County Jail. A judge also issued an order of protection.

The defendants are currently scheduled to return to court for a pretrial conference on March 5, records show. If convicted on the most serious charge, they are facing a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in a state correctional facility.

A third defendant, 20-year-old Cassandra Baughman, was previously indicted for her alleged role in abusing the victim on Dec. 11, 2025. She is charged with one count of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree reckless endangerment, records show.