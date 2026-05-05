A Texas woman is on the run after leaving her children home alone for six weeks earlier this year, Lone Star State law enforcement says.

Rayshawna Deanna Dowdell, 34, stands accused of one count of abandoning a child without intent to return, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Law&Crime.

The investigation began on March 30, when a woman called to report concerns about the girls, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

The girls had been staying with the caller since she encountered the pair at a neighborhood park, according to a criminal complaint. The caller also said the girls "disclosed they had been left alone at their residence without adult supervision for an extended period of time."

An ensuing investigation determined the girls had been living on their own between Feb. 17 and March 30, or about six weeks in total, at a residence on Breakaway Lane in Katy – a small suburb located some 30 miles west of Houston – according to the sheriff's office.

During an interview, the 11-year-old said she was in charge of her 6-year-old sister, which included tasks such as "preparing [her sister] for school, managing [her sister's] daily needs, and attempting to obtain food," according to the charging document.

But, authorities say, the mother was in touch with the girls.

The 11-year-old told investigators there was no adult in the home throughout those six weeks, according to the complaint. At the same time, however, "digital evidence" from the older girl's device showed "ongoing communication" between the girl and Dowdell, according to the sheriff's office.

"These communications reflect that the Defendant was providing instructions remotely regarding daily activities, including school attendance, movement in and out of the residence, and obtaining food, rather than providing in-person supervision or care," the criminal complaint reads.

The mother, for her part, later told investigators she had traveled out of state during the time period in question to attend a funeral, according to the charging document.

The sheriff's office says the older girl stressed the lack of an adult.

"[The 11-year-old] consistently disclosed that no adult was present, and no independent evidence confirmed the presence of any responsible caregiver," the criminal complaint alleged.

The girls' residence was described as "cluttered, unkempt, lacked available food, and was unsecured at the time of entry through an unlocked rear door," according to the charging document, citing the woman who called 911 and the deputy who responded to the call.

"These conditions are consistent with the absence of adult supervision and support [the 11-year-old's] disclosure that she and her sibling were forced to manage their own basic needs for an extended period," the criminal complaint continues.

A separate bail motion filed by the Harris County District Attorney's Office and obtained by Law&Crime cites "aggravating facts" specific to the condition of the girls' residence.

"There was no food in the home; food was only provided via Uber Eats when the mom sent it," the motion reads. "The home dirty and in disarray. The 11-year-old was in charge of the 6-year-old."

The bail motion goes on to explain how the children were placed in their aunt's custody following the initial 911 call – but alleges this placement became "unstable" because the defendant "was involved in a physical altercation" with the aunt. After that, Dowdell took both children and fled, the aunt allegedly told law enforcement.

Next, authorities attempted to reach the mother until April 6. Those attempts led to the first search of the case, prosecutors allege.

"The Defendant provided inconsistent information regarding the [children's] location," the motion reads. "Harris County Sheriff's Office and assisting agencies conducted multiple welfare checks — at least five separate attempts at locations associated with the defendant and involved parties in an effort to locate and ensure the safety of the children. These attempts were unsuccessful due to false or inconsistent information provided by the Defendant."

Then came the second search – and a narrow escape.

"Further investigation revealed that the Defendant attempted to transport the children out of state," the motion goes on. "Law enforcement coordinated with airport authorities after identifying the Defendant's travel plans and confirmed she was listed on a flight manifest. Prior to law enforcement contact the suspect was alerted to their presence and fled the airport, delaying efforts to locate the children."

Ultimately, the children were found in Ohio during a welfare check at a residence. Dowdell is not in custody as of this writing.

A booking photo of the defendant from a previous arrest was obtained by Houston-based ABC affiliate KTRK.