Man who fatally shot jogging teen forced to serve 100% of his murder sentence

A 31-year-old man in Tennessee will spend decades in prison for killing an 18-year-old college student who was struck in the head by a stray bullet as she exercised at a park near campus.

Davidson County Criminal Judge Steve R. Dozier on Monday ordered Shaquille Taylor to serve 38 years in a state correctional facility for the 2023 slaying of Jillian Ludwig, authorities announced.

The judge handed down the sentence shortly after Taylor, who had been facing a capital murder charge, pleaded guilty to one count each of second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Before changing his plea, Taylor had been slated to begin his murder trial on Monday.

Taylor is required to serve 100% of his 35-year sentence for murder, but may be eligible for early release on the 3-year assault term.

During the hearing, Ludwig's parents delivered emotional victim impact statements describing the lasting devastation caused by their daughter's death. "There is no worse pain than a father who loses his only daughter to murder," her father, Matthew Ludwig, said, according to a report from local Fox affiliate WZTV.

"My daughter lost her whole life, her whole bright, beautiful and promising future at only age 18," her mother, Jessica Ludwig, told the court, Nashville ABC affiliate WKRN reported.

Both parents said the sentence fell short of justice.

"He needs to be in jail forever," Matthew Ludwig said, later adding, "For us, today, 38 years will have to do."

In a statement read on Taylor's behalf, he reportedly apologized while maintaining he did not intend to kill Ludwig. "I'm sorry for your loss. I wish I could take that bullet back. I was not aiming for your daughter at all," he said.

As Law&Crime previously reported, prosecutors said Taylor fired multiple rounds on Nov. 7, 2023, near Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park, striking Ludwig as she walked nearby. He was shooting at someone inside a moving vehicle when he missed and struck Ludwig in the head.

The shooting occurred in broad daylight while she was exercising near Belmont University, and she was not discovered for more than an hour after being shot, significantly delaying medical treatment.

The case drew national attention in part because Taylor had been released from custody months earlier after being deemed incompetent to stand trial in a separate case, yet also not eligible for involuntary commitment to a mental health facility.

That gap in the system became a central issue for Ludwig's family, who have argued the killing was preventable, and filed a $50 million lawsuit against Belmont University, the Metro Nashville government, and the state of Tennessee based on claims of wrongful death and conscious pain and suffering.

The complaint claims Ludwig was unaware that the park was considered unsafe and that authorities failed to properly respond even after the shooting occurred, leaving her without aid for more than an hour.

In the aftermath of the killing, the family worked with lawmakers to pass "Jillian's Law," which requires certain defendants found incompetent to stand trial to be committed for treatment. The law was designed to address the very gap that had allowed Taylor to avoid both prosecution and confinement before the shooting, prosecutors said in a statement.

Despite the resolution of the criminal case, Ludwig's family indicated they will continue pushing for accountability and reform through both their civil lawsuit and ongoing advocacy efforts.