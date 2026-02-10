A 35-year-old woman in Ohio has been accused of attempting to poison her child in horrific fashion, allegedly injecting a foreign substance — specifically, human feces — into the juvenile's intravenous port during a hospital stay earlier this month.

Tiffany Marie Lesueur was taken into custody on Monday and charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

The incident allegedly took place earlier this month at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, which is about 140 miles southwest of Cleveland. The juvenile victim was admitted to the facility on Friday, Feb. 6, due to injuries suffered from suspected abuse, local ABC and Fox affiliate WSYX reported.

The child's name, age, and gender have not been revealed.

That same day, a hospital staffer allegedly saw Lesueur use a syringe to inject an unknown substance into her child's IV port, according to a report from Toledo ABC and CW affiliate WTVG. The medical staff subsequently notified the Columbus Police Department about the incident, reportedly emphasizing that whenever Lesueur returned to visit her child, they would monitor her interactions with the patient.

While going through surveillance footage two days later, hospital staffers allegedly saw Lesueur again try to contaminate her child's IV.

The footage reportedly showed her go into the hospital bathroom carrying a specimen cup. When she exited the restroom, the cup appeared to be filled with fecal matter, WSYX reported. Lesueur allegedly proceeded to mix the fecal matter with a liquid before using a syringe to inject the mixture into the IV line attached to the child's left hand.

Lesueur made her first appearance in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday where a judge reportedly ordered her to remain in detention on $250,000 bond. Should she post bond, Lesueur is prohibited from having any unsupervised contact with minors. She is currently scheduled to return to court for her preliminary hearing on Feb. 19.