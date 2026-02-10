A "hardworking" dad in Las Vegas who was running an errand at Walmart was T-boned and killed by a "reckless" 23-year-old driver just 1 mile away from his home as he returned from the store, his family says. The driver is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday after accepting a plea deal that the victim's wife blasts as a "slap on the wrist."

"My husband didn't get a second chance, why does he?" said Ashley Perez-Sanchez, widow of 42-year-old Humberto Sanchez Aguero, in an interview this week with local CBS affiliate KLAS.

"He chose to run that red light," Perez-Sanchez said about the driver, Raul Castorena, who accepted a plea deal that dropped multiple charges he was facing, including DUI resulting in death and failure to obey a traffic control device. "He chose to do all this," Perez-Sanchez told KLAS.

Castorena, who was 23 at the time of the June 2025 crash, is facing a minimum of one year behind bars and a maximum of six years after he pleaded guilty to "reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm," according to court records.

"One to six? That's crazy," Perez-Sanchez said. "That's not justice."

Castorena was accused of driving drunk in a 2021 Toyota Camry and running a red light around 6:24 a.m. on a Sunday morning, which caused a "fatal multiple-vehicle collision" at North Eastern Avenue and East Stewart Avenue, per a police press release.

Aguero was heading home from Walmart in a 2005 Volkswagen Touareg.

"Evidence at the scene and a witness statement indicated a 2021 Toyota Camry was traveling east on Stewart Avenue at a high rate of speed, approaching a red traffic signal at the intersection of Eastern Avenue," the press release said. "A 2005 Volkswagen Touareg was traveling north on Eastern Avenue, making a left turn onto Stewart Avenue. The driver of the Toyota failed to stop for the red traffic signal and entered the intersection simultaneously with the Volkswagen."

After slamming into Aguero, cops said Castorena nailed a "stopped" 2019 Nissan Rogue east of the intersection, which then struck a "stopped" Peterbilt semi-truck.

"[Aguero] had to be mechanically extricated from the vehicle and sustained significant injuries," according to the police. "[Castorena] sustained substantial injuries and was also transported to UMC Trauma. The driver and passenger of the Nissan claimed injuries and were transported to the UMC Emergency Room."

Aguero was pronounced dead at the hospital, with his wife having to deliver the news to their two sons, which left them emotionally scarred, according to the mom.

"My son is more quiet," Perez-Sanchez said. "My little one, he's changed a lot. They're not happy."

A GoFundMe that was launched for the family describes Aguero as a "devoted husband, loving father, and hardworking provider" who was the "heart of his family," per the description. "This unimaginable loss has left the family heartbroken and struggling," the fundraiser says.

Perez-Sanchez told KLAS that she has to pass the intersection where Aguero died "every day" while heading to work. "I hate going by that intersection," she said. "I really do."

The Clark County District Attorney's Office did not respond to Law&Crime's requests for sentencing information on Tuesday.