Mom fed kids THC gummies to 'calm them for personal time' during overnight visits

A 34-year-old mother in Michigan will spend a year in jail for regularly giving her three young children THC gummies during visits to keep them "calm" so she could have "personal time."

Saginaw County Circuit Judge Manvel Trice III on Monday ordered Stephany Leanette Mogg to serve 12 months in a state correctional facility for repeatedly providing the drug to her kids, court records show.

Trice handed down the sentence after Mogg last month reached a deal with prosecutors and agreed to plead no contest to three counts of felony third-degree child abuse. The judge also credited Mogg with five days of time already served. Following her release, Mogg must complete two years of probation during which she must abstain from drug and alcohol use.

Mogg's children were 6, 10, and 11 years old when she drugged them, according to MLive. The father, Mogg's ex-husband, had custody of the kids and Mogg had only recently been permitted to have them for overnight stays.

The investigation into Mogg began when the father on March 10, 2025, called 911 to file a child abuse claim against Mogg, the Michigan-based media conglomerate reported, citing a field report from Michigan State Police.

The father reportedly told investigators his kids were "giggly" and acting odd after he had picked them up from Mogg's home. When he asked them about it, the children said their mother had fed them THC-infused gummies. The three juveniles all tested positive for THC at a nearby medical facility.

In a forensic interview the following week, each victim confirmed Mogg had given them the drugged gummies several times, beginning "a few months after [she] was granted overnight visits with them."

Authorities issued a warrant for Mogg's arrest on Aug. 25, 2025.

During Monday's sentencing hearing, Trice summarized the facts of the case.

"After they had these gummies, they experienced uncontrolled laughing, giggling, hunger, and drowsiness," the judge said, per MLive. "They experienced difficulty functioning at school and, fortunately, the outcome here was not more severe than that. Certainly, it does not lessen the seriousness of the conduct."

Trice added, "My understanding is she did so in order to calm them down so that she could have 'personal time.'"

Saginaw County Assistant Prosecutor Marissa Fillmore reiterated the "severity" of the crimes Mogg pleaded to, arguing that jail time would be "appropriate."

Mogg's defense attorney emphasized that his client was taking accountability for her crimes and seeking to rebuild her relationship with her children.

Following the proceedings, Mogg, who had been out on a personal recognizance bond, entered jail custody to begin her sentence.