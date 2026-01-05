A California man was suspected of being intoxicated when he hit a mother and her child with his pickup truck in a grocery store parking lot.

The Clovis Police Department named 62-year-old Steve Myer as the man behind the wheel of a pickup truck that struck a mother and young child on Saturday in the parking lot of a Trader Joe's grocery store. According to police, officers responded to the store located in Clovis, in the Golden State's Central Valley, at 2:23 p.m. after getting a report that a toddler was hit by a vehicle.

Local ABC affiliate KFSN reported that the child was 5 years old, and the child's mother was struck as well. Both were walking through the Trader Joe's parking lot when they were allegedly struck by Myer.

Police said that the child was "awake and alert" when officers arrived at the scene and was said to be in "stable condition with moderate injuries." The mother was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel. Both mother and child were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

KFSN reported that Myer remained at the scene and spoke to police, who conducted a field sobriety test. Myer was suspected by police of being intoxicated while he was driving, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Myer was charged with felony DUI and booked into the Fresno County Jail. His name was not found on the inmate roster as of Monday. His next court date was not made publicly available.