Authorities confirmed the worst fears about a missing woman who disappeared in the Lone Star State. California resident Felicia Johnson, 24, is dead, and deputies say that they found her remains on Feb. 7, 2023 in Montgomery County, Texas. Officials announced on Monday that these belonged to Johnson. A local justice of the peace said these were only “portions” of her body.

The search for her alleged killer continues. Police in Houston, Texas, said in June that they think Chukwuebuka Nwobodo murdered her. Officers are still looking for him, and they claim he made suspicious searches such as “What does bleach do to blood?” “most forested part of Houston,” and “how to kill without getting caught.”

Johnson was last seen at 14935 South Richmond Avenue — the address of Nwobodo’s apartment — on April 16, officers said. She was reported missing that same day from from the InterContinental Houston – Medical Center hotel, they said.

“The report was made after her cell phone, covered in blood, was found off the roadway in Bear Creek Pioneers Park near Highway 6 and Clay Road,” police wrote. “Further investigation revealed Johnson left the hotel in a vehicle in the early morning hours on April 16.”

Officers claim he picked Johnson up from an apartment complex at 3233 Windchase Boulevard. He took her to his apartment at 14935 South Richmond Avenue.

There’s evidence he killed her in his apartment, and then he got rid of her personal effects in Bear Creek Pioneers Park in Houston, officers said. Officers said they believed he got rid of her body within the next few days.

The search for Johnson reached a pivotal development on Feb. 7. It was on that day that possible human bones were found, said the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the Sam Houston National Forest near Flamingo Lakes Road and Highway 149.

“It was determined that the remains were in fact, human, and samples were sent for DNA and dental record analysis,” deputies said. “It is with a heavy heart that we report dental records have confirmed that the human remains are that of missing person Felicia Johnson of California. Our hearts go out to the Johnson family and friends and we hope this brings them some closure.”

Judge Wayne L. Mack, Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace in Montgomery County, told Law&Crime on the phone that these were “portions” of Johnson’s body and belonged to the upper torso. There is no formal determination of cause and manner of death at this time, but the presumptive determination for manner of death is homicide, he said.

Mack offered thoughts and prayers for the family, and he voiced hope that this discovery will help them find closure.

“They’re doing as well as they can,” he said, telling Law&Crime he spoke to them earlier on Monday. “It’s a terrible scenario for them.”

Houston police asked for the public’s assistance:

Anyone with information on Nwobodo’s whereabouts or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

