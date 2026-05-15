McDonald's manager shot by employee who was called out for refusing to work

A Wisconsin man who shot his manager at McDonald's after a workplace scuffle will avoid jail time, at least for this case.

Adam Samida, 25, pleaded no contest on Monday to misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct while using a deadly weapon. The charges stemmed from an incident that happened after midnight on Oct. 29, 2025, when Samida fought with his manager at a McDonald's restaurant in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by local news outlet Oshkosh Northwestern, one of Samida's managers told a colleague that he was going to send Samida home that night because he "did not seem to be working his post."

The two got into a physical altercation that culminated in Samida producing a gun and firing it at his manager's foot.

When the manager was interviewed by police after the shooting, he told them that he overheard Samida complaining to other employees at the McDonald's about his pay, purportedly making a comment about robbing the restaurant. Even though the manager did not take that as a serious threat by Samida, he asked Samida to leave.

Samida refused, and after a verbal argument, he told his manager to "meet him outside." When the manager continued to try to get Samida to leave, Samida gestured to his waistband as if to indicate that he was carrying a gun.

Police said video surveillance showed that the manager was actually preventing Samida from leaving by grabbing him. The manager was heard on the video telling Samida, "I will beat your a—" and "I will whoop you[r] a—, boy," as Samida headed for the door. According to the complaint, the manager "bear-hugged" Samida and tackled him to the floor as he ran to the bathroom.

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When Samida hid in the restaurant bathroom, the manager yanked him to the floor and the two men wrestled. During the struggle, Samida pulled his gun out of his waistband and shot the manager in the foot, but they continued to wrestle until Samida got away. This time, he was able to leave the restaurant.

Police were called to the McDonald's to respond to a weapons complaint. When they arrived, they found Samida, who readily showed the officers his weapon. He was arrested without incident.

Samida was sentenced on Tuesday to 18 months probation for the incident at McDonald's. Local Fox affiliate WLUK reported that he was also sentenced to six months in jail for an unrelated hit-and-run conviction from December 2025 plus two years of probation and 30 hours of community service.