Shots were fired at a Sweet 16 birthday party Saturday night in Dadeville, Alabama, and at least four people died — including the birthday girl’s brother.

Victim Phil Dowdell was a high school senior, set to graduate in weeks, according to The Montgomery Advertiser. His grandmother Annette Allen said he had “a million-dollar smile.”

“He was a very, very humble child,” she told the outlet. “Never messed with anybody. Always had a smile on his face.”

In initial reports, At least 20 people were reportedly injured. Local police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency did not immediately release suspect information, an alleged motive, or detailed timeline of events.

The incident happened at 10:34 p.m. in the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio, according to reports. Teenagers were there for the party.

“One of the young men that was killed was one of our star athletes and just a great guy,” said Ben Hayes, a pastor for both the local high school football team and the police department, according to The Associated Press. “So I knew many of these students. Dadeville is a small town and this is going to affect everybody in this area.”

Pastor Ben Hayes, who serves as the chaplain for the Dadeville Police Department and for the local high school football team, said the shooting occurred at a birthday party for a 16-year-old and most of the victims are teenagers. https://t.co/88aHJb2U6R — The Associated Press (@AP) April 16, 2023

“This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Sunday morning. “Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge.”

“Everybody’s grieving,” Allen said, asking for prayers on behalf of the community.

