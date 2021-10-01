Maryland Fugitive Captured After Killing His Brother, Sister-in-Law, and an 83-Year-Old Woman: Cops

The search is over for a man who allegedly killed three people across two Maryland counties. Jeffrey Allen Burnham, 46, was arrested over in Davis, West Virginia, according to cops. He was wanted for killing his brother Brian Robinette, 58, sister-in-law Kelly Sue Robinette, 57, and also Rebecca Reynolds, 83.

“Burnham was spotted around 9 a.m. on the side of a road in Davis, W.V., with the 2007 red Corvette he stole from his brother’s home after the murder,” said the Howard County Police Department on Friday morning. “West Virginia state police took him into custody without incident and located a gun inside the vehicle. It is unclear why Burnham had pulled off the roadway.”

Extradition is pending. Detectives are still investigating the timeline of the murders and the motive behind them, Howard County police said.

The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland said they responded to a home in the 500 block of Fourth Street in the city of Cumberland at 7:20 p.m on Wednesday.

“At the scene officers discovered the female occupant with obvious trauma who was identified as 83 year old Rebecca Reynolds,” deputies wrote. “Ms. Reynolds was subsequently examined by the medical examiner who ruled the death a homicide. During the subsequent investigation officers determined the victim’s vehicle had also been stolen during the crime which has been recovered in Howard County, Maryland.”

It was in Howard County that Burnham allegedly killed the Robinettes on Thursday, local police said. Authorities say he had driven there from the Reynolds killing in Allegany County, murdered the couple and then stole a Red Corvette from his brother’s home. Burnham was found with that vehicle in West Virginia, police said.

“Police believe that all three victims were targeted and known to the suspect,” officers said, before identifying the Robinettes.

