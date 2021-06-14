‘Mark My Words’: Man Representing Himself in Alleged Murder of Girlfriend and 9-Year-Old Daughter Vows to Prove ‘Who the Liars Are’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Watch Oneal’s opening in the video above.

Opening statements took place Monday in the murder trial of Ronnie Oneal III, 32, who is representing himself against charges that he murdered his girlfriend Kenyatta Barron and their 9-year-old daughter Ron’Niveya Oneal. The murders were allegedly witnessed by the couple’s 8-year-old son, who survived.

“Within seconds of kicking the door in, that garage door started to open. These deputies will tell you that a little boy trotted out of that garage, bent over holding himself like this, and he made it to the middle of that yard before he collapsed,” the state said. — HeatherLeighWFTS (@HLeighWFTS) June 14, 2021

Barron was beaten and shot to death, authorities said in a Tampa Bay Times report. Ron’Niveya was stabbed. The daughter, who was non-verbal and on the autism spectrum, was killed with a hatchet, authorities said on Monday.

The 8-year-old boy survived with bad burns, a collapsed lung, and what was described as a gaping wound to his belly, authorities said. The surviving child was ultimately adopted by a sheriff’s deputy. A 911 call showed Oneal claiming “white demons” inside of Barron had attacked him.

“She tried to kill me,” he allegedly said.

Oneal was declared incompetent for trial in 2018 but follow-up examinations cleared him.

Prosecutors seek the death penalty. When warned by Hillsborough Circuit Judge Michelle Sisco about the potential consequences of losing the case, Oneal welcomed it, comparing himself to rapper Notorious B.I.G. The judge pointed out that Biggie was murdered.

“Just like I’m going to be, right?” Oneal said. “I was murdered a couple times already before. So I’m cool with being murdered again and coming back like B.I.G.”

He says he went outside and saw the male. He says there was blood everywhere. He also saw a shiny object in the male’s hand that was catching the light. He thought it was a knife and he stayed back. — HeatherLeighWFTS (@HLeighWFTS) June 14, 2021

For his part, defendant Oneal, who is representing himself at trial but has a public defender at hand, argued that the state’s case was built on lies and tampering with evidence.

“They didn’t want you to know the truth,” he told jurors. “And it might sound far-fetched, but I guarantee you we’re going to see who the liars are before it is all said and done. Mark my words.”

While prosecutors were speaking, someone inside the courtroom reportedly had to be escorted out after shouting, “they’re going to burn your fucking ass.”

Oneal had clashed with his prior representation. He wanted to present a stand your ground argument. according to Fox 13 News. The judge ended up saying this case did not qualify.

