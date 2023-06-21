Man with ‘savage” face tattoo ‘snapped’ and killed 4 neighbors after 1 allegedly masturbated in front of his daughter: Police

A 31-year-old man in Idaho with a face tattoo above his eye that reads “savage,” was arrested after he allegedly “snapped” and fatally shot four of his neighbors, including two teenagers, over the weekend. Majorjon Kaylor was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

According to a press release from the Idaho State Police (ISP), deputies with the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office at about 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, June 18 responded to a 911 call reporting that multiple people had been shot and killed inside a residence located in the 500 block of West Brown Avenue in Kellog, Idaho, which is about 50 miles from the state’s western border with Washington.

Upon arriving at the scene, first responders said they took a 31-year-old man — later identified as Kaylor — into custody who was “believed to be connected to the deaths,” and was later charged with the four murders.

Investigators said that the shooting “happened after a dispute between neighbors occurred.” The four victims all lived in the lower apartment of a duplex while Kaylor and his family lived in the upstairs apartment.

After notifying next of kin, the Shoshone County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Kenneth Guardipee, 65; his daughter, Kenna Guardipee, 41; and her two children, Devin Smith, 18, and Aiken Smith, 16.

According to a copy of the probable cause affidavit obtained by Law&Crime, the massacre occurred less than a week after Kaylor and his family filed a report accusing Devin Smith of indecent exposure. In the police incident report, Kaylor’s wife, Kaylee Kaylor, said that Devin Smith on June 13 stood fully naked in his ground-level bedroom window and masturbated in front of her and her young daughter while they were playing outside.

“We responded to the call, investigated the call, and the report was done that day and submitted to the prosecutor’s office for charges,” Kellogg Police Chief Paul Twidt told The Associated Press. “I stand by what my officer did, and he did everything he could at the time. Nobody could have foreseen anything like this.”

Chief Twidt said that the department recommended to prosecutors that Devin Smith be charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure. However, the state’s online court database does not show any pending charges having been filed against Devin Smith.

Following Kaylor’s arrest, authorities say he confessed to killing the four family members. He allegedly said that he tried to speak with Kenna Guardipee and her father about Devin Smith, but became angry when they did not appear to take the issue seriously. Kaylor allegedly said that he finally just “snapped” and “lost it,” and then he “did something about it.” The indictment states that all four slayings were “to execute vengeance.”

The bodies of the Guardipees were found just outside the rear entrance of the home while the Smith brothers were located inside the home. Each of the victims suffered a gunshot wound to the head with a .45 caliber handgun that authorities say they recovered from the scene.

Kaylor made his initial appearance in court on Tuesday where prosecuting attorney Benjamin Allen referred to the shooting as “horrific.”

“We see a crime which was committed in a relatively horrific manner in regards to the nature of the allegations, the manner in which it was carried out, and the method in which was utilized by the defendant in the course of his actions,” Allen said, according to the AP.

Kaylor is set to appear again in court on July 3.

