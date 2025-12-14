A North Carolina man with HIV has admitted to removing an IV from his arm and "spraying his blood" into the eyes of two different hospital workers while being treated by them for "diabetic reasons," according to court documents.

Kameron Gilchrist, who was 25 at the time of the March attack, pleaded guilty on Thursday to two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to 91 days in jail, with credit being given for 91 days that he had already spent behind bars, according to court documents.

"[Gilchrist] did unlawfully and willfully assault [the hospital workers] with a bodily fluid," the statement of charges reads, which was filed Thursday with Gilchrist's plea agreement.

"The defendant's blood … contains a deadly communicable disease, HIV, a deadly weapon," the document says.

Gilchrist was in the middle of receiving diabetic treatment at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh when he set upon the two workers — a man and a woman, according to police.

"He aimed his HIV positive blood at the victims' eyes," an arrest warrant stated.

Gilchrist, who was arrested in September, was initially hit with felony charges for assaulting emergency personnel before he accepted his plea deal. His attack caused "irritation and exposure to HIV," according to police, though it's unclear whether the employees contracted the virus.

Gilchrist was not immediately taken into custody after being charged because he was receiving medical and psychiatric treatment at the time, local NBC affiliate WRAL reported.

Officials with UNC Rex Hospital told WRAL that violence against medical personnel had been on the rise, but they couldn't comment on what happened with Gilchrist due to the investigation and active case. The hospital said that protecting the health and safety of its employees is a top priority and it is working closely with its security teams and law enforcement to keep everyone safe in wake of the attacks.