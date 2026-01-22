Man used 15-year-old girl to lure victim into fatal ambush in deadly 'revenge plan': Police

A Kentucky teen is accused of killing a 20-year-old man last month, allegedly luring the victim into an ambush and shooting him multiple times.

Daontez Hodges Jr., 19, was taken into custody this week and charged with one count each of complicity to murder, complicity to robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and unlawful transaction with a minor in connection with the slaying of Milton Ritchie, authorities announced.

In a news release, the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department said that Hodges turned himself in to a Kentucky Probation and Parole office on Tuesday.

A 15-year-old female accused of leading the victim to his death was arrested last month and is facing charges of complicity to murder and complicity to robbery. The 15-year-old's identity has not been released due to her age.

Court documents obtained by local Fox affiliate WDRB provided additional details about the alleged circumstances of the shooting and what led to the defendants' arrests.

According to the report, authorities on the afternoon of Dec. 20 responded to reports of a shooting in the 3000 block of Fordhaven Road, off St. Anthony Church Road in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found an adult male, later identified as Ritchie, suffering from two gunshot wounds, one to the lower back and one to the neck.

Despite paramedics performing lifesaving procedures, Ritchie succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was reportedly found adjacent to his car, which had crashed into a ditch.

In a court memo, investigators alleged that Ritchie was lured to the area of the shooting by the 15-year-old girl, who he believed was meeting him at that location. However, when Ritchie arrived, he was reportedly met by the 15-year-old as well as Hodges and several other "involved parties," local NBC affiliate WAVE reported.

Shortly after Ritchie arrived, investigators believe Hodges shot him twice with a rifle.

The Louisville Courier Journal reported that the fatal attack on Ritchie was part of a "revenge plan" that included stealing the victim's car.

The Journal further reported that Hodges is also facing charges for allegedly robbing a liquor store on Jan. 1. He allegedly stole two bottles of liquor from the establishment and then broke one of those bottles over the head of a store clerk who followed him outside. The clerk reportedly suffered severe injuries that required surgery.

Hodges is currently being held in the Louisville Metro Corrections Center on $150,000 cash-only bond. He is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment on Jan. 22.

Ritchie's family told local CBS affiliate WLKY that the 20-year-old had just gone grocery shopping and visited his father in the hospital before he was killed.

"We are grateful for the progress in our son's case. We are trusting the process and thankful for the work being done. Please continue to pray for us as we seek justice for Milton," Milton's parents said in a statement to the station.