A man in Tennessee is accused of firing at least six bullets into his roommate after the pair began arguing about the alleged victim not paying his rent.

Lorenzo Miller, 22, stands charged with attempted first-degree murder, employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony, tampering with or fabricating evidence, and especially aggravated kidnapping. The charges trace back to an alleged incident that occurred on Friday.

On that day, Miller was at his apartment on the 2100 block of Parkhurst Court in Memphis, Tennessee, according to an affidavit of complaint reviewed by Law&Crime. Also present were Miller's girlfriend and his roommate.

At some point, Miller and his roommate got into an argument about the roommate "not paying his portion of the rent," the girlfriend said. As they argued, Miller allegedly went into the roommate's bedroom and retrieved the other man's black Taurus handgun.

"Miller grabbed a gun that was on a nearby coffee table," the court document states.

Armed, Miller "blocked the door and refused to allow [his roommate] to leave as they continued to argue over rent money," per the affidavit. The roommate "punched Miller in the face as Miller pointed the gun at him."

According to authorities, "Miller shot [the roommate] in the stomach and twice in the shoulder," and as the roommate continued to fight, "Miller shot him once in the leg." The roommate "fell to the floor," and Miller reportedly "stood over him and shot him at least two more times."

Officers with the Memphis Police Department responded to the apartment and found the shooting victim. He "appeared to have been shot at least six times" and was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, they said.

Miller was also still at the scene "in the breezeway of the apartment building," authorities added. He was arrested.

Investigating officers found a black Taurus 9 mm handgun outside the apartment "near the fence line," according to the affidavit. Police say they interviewed Miller's girlfriend and she identified her boyfriend "as the individual responsible for shooting the victim."

Investigators also interviewed Miller, and he allegedly "confessed to shooting [the victim] after being assaulted by him."

The following day, the shooting victim picked out Miller "in a six-person photo line-up as his roommate and the person responsible for shooting him," the court document adds.

The defendant was due to appear in court on Tuesday.