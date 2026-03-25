An Oklahoma man allegedly drove up to his twin sister's house, walked inside, and murdered her and her toddler daughter before fleeing the scene just four minutes later.

Grant Wilson, 31, faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Gabrielle Wilson and her 17-month-old daughter in Poteau, which is in the eastern part of the Sooner State, the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation said.

According to a probable cause arrest affidavit obtained by Law&Crime, deputies with the LeFlore County Sheriff's Office responded around 4 p.m. Saturday to a home off Old Darby Road for a reported cardiac arrest. But when cops arrived, paramedics said they were dealing with a shooting.

They entered the home, where they found Gabrielle Wilson on her back with a gunshot wound through her chin. She was pronounced dead. Cops say they observed several silver-colored shell casings near her body.

"There was visible blood spatter on the floor and high on the wall behind her," cops wrote.

Deputies went into a bedroom, where they found the toddler girl, who has not been publicly identified. She suffered a gunshot wound to the head and had a slug in her hair, the affidavit stated.

The twins' father arrived on the scene and told cops his son had a "history of violent arguments and physical altercations" with Gabrielle Wilson, police said. He also said Grant Wilson allegedly owned the same caliber weapon used in the slayings.

Cops reviewed security footage from a neighbor that allegedly showed Grant Wilson pull up to his twin's house in his gray Honda Accord at 9 a.m. Saturday. He left in his car at 9:04 a.m., cops said.

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Investigators put out an alert for the suspect vehicle. Traffic cameras picked up his license plate around 11:30 a.m. Sunday just south of Atlanta's airport, which is some 700 miles away from the crime scene. Cops tried to pull the suspect over but he allegedly led them on a brief pursuit. Officers stopped the vehicle and took him into custody.

Inside the car were two .40 caliber Glock handguns, which were consistent with the casings at the murder scene, cops said.

Grant Wilson is in jail in Georgia awaiting extradition back to Oklahoma.

"This was a senseless crime," Hunter McKee, public information manager for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, told local ABC affiliate KHBS. "It's been a heartbreaking story so far."