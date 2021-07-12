Man Suspected in Dismemberment and Shooting Death of Father, Disappearance of Mother

It looks like a Wisconsin man may face even more serious charges after his father was found dead and dismembered, and as his mother remains missing.

Chandler Michael Halderson, 23, was booked on three new counts on Monday amid the death of victim Bart Halderson, 50, and the disappearance of Krista Halderson, 53: intentional homicide in the first degree, hiding a corpse, and mutilating a corpse. He had been arrested on Thursday for allegedly providing false information on a kidnapping.

Initially, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said last week that Bart and Krista were reported missing by a family member, who said they were last seen Thursday, July 1. That relative was Chandler Halderson, authorities eventually said. The investigation resulted in the discovery of Bart’s remains.

From the sheriff’s office:

Our investigation began on Wednesday, July 7th, when Chandler reported his parents missing at approximately 11:30 am that day. According to Chandler, his parents had left their Village of Windsor home early Friday morning with an unknown couple to spend the 4th of July holiday weekend at their cabin in White Lake, WI, but did not return as expected. Our investigators immediately began efforts to locate the Haldersons, including reaching out to the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office to check the property in White Lake, but no one was located at that residence.

Authorities only discussed the false information count in a press conference on Monday, in which Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announced that the medical examiner’s office found that Bart Halderson died from homicidal violence including a firearm injury. Krista remains missing, he said.

Barrett asked for the public’s help in finding her and requested that anyone with information contact the sheriff’s office tipline at (608) 284-6900.

“No tip is too small, and we will investigate every tip and lead to the fullest of our capabilities,” he said, and described Krista as white, in her 50s, standing approximately 5’3″, weighing approximately 155 pounds, and having red hair and blue eyes.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request of comment.

Witnesses placed Chandler Halderson where Bart’s remains were found in the village of Cottage Grove, Wisconsin, he said. The investigation is ongoing, including a search of that rural property and a search warrant executed on the parents’ home in the village of Windsor.

In a bail hearing on Monday on the false information count, both sides argued over the state’s request for a $1 million amount. Halderson had sent law enforcement on a wild goose chase on his parent’s whereabouts, the prosecution said. The suspect told shifting stories, including about the victims being with an unidentified couple, the prosecutor added.

Chandler, however, was allegedly seen parked on rural property. He was seen getting out of the woods and getting into his car, the prosecutor said. Investigators found a portion (and only a portion) of his father’s dismembered remains nearby, the state asserted. The elder Halderson had been shot to death. In arguing for the high bond amount, the prosecutor said Chandler Halderson had six days to hide evidence and lied to investigators.

The defense lawyer pointed out there were no formal charges, and if the state is worried, there are resources available, such as electronic monitoring. The judge ultimately leaned in the defense’s direction, going with a $10,000 bond, GPS monitoring, and an order not to leave Dane County.

The prosecutor said there would be formal charges by Thursday, perhaps sooner.

[Mugshot of Chandler Halderson, and image of Bart and Krista Halderson via Dane County Sheriff’s Office]

