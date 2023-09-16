A 27-year-old man in Minnesota was arrested this week for allegedly admitting to killing his 7-year-old brother, strangling the little boy before allegedly making several 911 calls and admitting that he did something “for the greater good.”

Dalal Bayle Idd was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with one count of second-degree murder in the slaying of his younger brother, Abdullahi Adod Gelle, court documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.

According to a probable cause affidavit submitted by the Eden Prarie Police Department, emergency dispatchers received a “series” of bizarre phone calls from an individual — later identified as Idd — in which he told the operator, “I just did something,” but that he “didn’t know what he just did.” He allegedly continued, initially saying “that he didn’t want to say if he harmed someone,” but later admitted that “he hurt someone else” and that his actions were “for the greater good.”

“God told me to do something to prove that I’m not God,” Idd told the dispatcher, the affidavit said.

EPPD officers and emergency medical personnel responded to the address where the calls were placed, in the 9000 block of Lee Drive in Eden Prarie, about 15 miles southwest of Minneapolis. The residence was later identified as the home of the suspect’s parents.

Once there, first responders found Idd, who claimed to be having mental health issues and took him to the hospital for evaluation.

“During the encounter at the home, the defendant told officers that he was afraid his mother might try to kill him because ‘I’ve done something that may have her want to kill me,'” police wrote in the affidavit.

Police then returned to the home to search for other occupants. Officers found two young children asleep in their beds, unharmed. However, a third child, identified as Idd’s 7-year-old brother Abdullahi, was found unconscious and not breathing. Officers attempted life-saving measures as the victim was taken to a hospital. The child succumbed to his injuries and died shortly after arriving at the facility.

Authorities said the boy had visible petechial hemorrhages around his eyes, which are small “pinpoint” hemorrhages, typically a sign of “terminal asphyxia,” according to the National Library of Medicine.

An autopsy by the Office of the Hennepin County Medical Examiner found petechial hemorrhaging in multiple other areas, including on Abdullahi’s eye, face, and back. While the medical examiner did not conclusively find that the victim had suffered any life-threatening injuries or diseases, they also noted that such hemorrhaging “is often seen in cases of strangulation and that nothing found on autopsy would be inconsistent with strangulation.”

Police said Idd had previously been convicted on charges of first-degree assault and aggravated robbery. Court records show that in 2014, he pleaded guilty to those charges and was sentenced to 103 months in a state correctional facility.

A GoFundMe page set up by a cousin said the boy lit up every room he walked into.

“He was loved by everyone who knew him, and his loss is a devastating blow to family and friends,” the page said. “Abdalla was a kind and gentle soul, always eager to make you laugh. He loved to spend time with his family and play Roblox with his siblings. He was always smiling and laughing, and he brought joy to everyone around him.”

