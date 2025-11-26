Man shot his brother over 'some kind of relationship' with his wife: Police

An Arizona man was arrested in connection with the shooting of his older brother, whom the suspect believed was up to something with his wife.

Luis Garcia, 42, was at a restaurant on Saturday, celebrating the birthday of another family member, when police said he got into an argument with his 45-year-old brother. According to court documents obtained by local CBS affiliate KPHO, Garcia was reportedly shown a video of his wife and his brother that led him to believe that the two were having "some kind of relationship."

After a verbal altercation, Garcia allegedly pulled out a gun and shot his brother in the stomach.

Police spoke to Garcia's wife, who had left the party to drive her parents back to their home. She was driving back to the party when she called Garcia, who did not pick up, and then Garcia's brother, who also did not pick up. When she called Garcia's brother a second time, she told police that she heard a fight going on in the background.

Garcia's wife soon arrived back at the restaurant, where she found her husband's brother on the ground with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Police said the brother's wife had also located him and found him in the same condition. The brother was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was expected to survive.

According to police, the brother's wife said alcohol might have been involved in the fight. Both women told police that they saw Garcia leave the restaurant in his GMC truck.

Surveillance video from a neighboring business caught the audio of the argument and the two shots. After the second shot, a woman's voice was heard saying, "What are you doing? You just shot your brother!" A truck similar to Garcia's GMC was then seen on the video driving out of the parking lot.

Police were able to track the truck to an apartment in Phoenix after they were unable to find Garcia at his home in Avondale. Garcia was arrested outside the apartment. During the arrest, police allegedly found a gun and a small bag of cocaine.

Garcia was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm within city limits, and possession of narcotics. He is being held at the Maricopa County Jail on $750,000 cash bond. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 1.