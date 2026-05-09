A man in Missouri was so angry about a woman's dog barking that he shot her and then told inquiring investigators that he would "make the news" and that they should find him, authorities say.

Frank Forshee, 65, has been charged with first-degree domestic assault causing serious physical injury, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm. The charges trace back to Sunday.

According to a probable cause statement reviewed by Law&Crime, Forshee lived at a home in Hillsboro, with another man and a woman. Hillsboro is located about 40 miles southwest of St. Louis.

This other man said Forshee had been on a "meth bender" and appeared to be "suffering from mental health issues," acting erratic in recent days. The defendant had allegedly threatened the woman the previous evening with a gun and shot a round into the floor of their home.

On Sunday, Forshee was arguing with the woman in the living room — also her bedroom — "and was upset that the victim's dog wouldn't stop barking," according to the court document. The defendant allegedly "threatened the victim with a small, silver pocket knife, then went back to his bedroom."

When Forshee returned, he had a .22 caliber dark revolver with a wooden handle believed to have been a Heritage gun. With the woman on her bed holding her dog, the defendant then allegedly "discharged a single round, striking the victim in the abdomen."

The woman and other man left the home and called 911. Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded and found the woman with a gunshot wound "that entered through the right side of her abdomen and exited into her left calf." She was brought to the hospital.

As detectives were investigating, they learned that Forshee had contacted a family member and "made comments that he would not go to prison and indicated he may harm himself." Negotiators were able to reach Forshee by text message, and he wrote that he would "make the news" and that "law enforcement should come find him."

Investigators also spoke with a neighbor, "who stated Frank walked onto their property" while he held a gun "matching the description provided by the witness," according to the affidavit.

Forshee reportedly told the neighbor "he was holding the firearm while in an argument with the victim" and that he "attempted to hit the dog with the firearm and a round was discharged," police said.

"The residence was later processed and searched," the probable cause statement adds. "The crime scene and evidence located was consistent with the witness's statements."

Forshee allegedly fled the area and was not arrested until Thursday, jail records show. He is being held without bond, and authorities have not yet announced when he will appear in court.