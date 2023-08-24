A man was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison after he and his pals concocted a scheme to kill his grandparents so they could take over their waterfront Washington state home and start a commune.

Ezra Fleming Ralston, 29, was convicted by a jury of two counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and arson in the first degree in June and sentenced on Wednesday.

Joanna Gormley, 73, and Ted Ralston, 71, were killed in May 2020 before their home on the Key Peninsula near Tacoma, Washington, was set on fire to cover up the crime. Ezra Ralston, who lived with them, conspired with his girlfriend and two others to kill his grandparents.

“Over the course of the investigation, our detectives determined that the victim’s live-in grandson and several friends plotted to kill his grandparents so they could set up some type of commune on the victims’ waterfront property in Vaughn. Detectives conducted numerous interviews, executed multiple search warrants, and examined a large amount of evidence to identify the four suspects involved in the murders,” a press release said.

Also convicted were Sean Higgins, 26, who was also sentenced to life in prison; Spencer Kleine, 26, who received a 45-year sentence; and Ezra Ralston’s girlfriend Rebecka Neubauer, 25, who will spend the next 33 years and four months behind bars.

According to an arrest affidavit reviewed by Law&Crime, neighbors called the fire department after hearing several loud explosions the night of May 17, 2020. Firefighters found Gormley and Ralston dead in the basement, lying side by side. Crews also found evidence that the fire was intentionally set. Five gas cans were found in the kitchen, and a propane tank in the home exploded. The victims’ bodies also were in a suspicious position as if they “had been dragged down the stairs,” the affidavit said.

An autopsy determined the two were stabbed to death. Joanna Gormley was stabbed in the neck several times, while her husband was stabbed in the chest numerous times.

While investigating the scene, detectives found another gas canister in Ezra Ralston’s car. Investigators also received a call from his mother, who said her son was “not mentally well” and wanted detectives to locate him. His father also told detectives that his son called him earlier in the night to say his grandparents had fevers and sore throats and may have contracted COVID-19, but they later concluded it was a ruse to cover up their deaths.

Neubauer admitted to detectives she and her boyfriend talked about killing his grandparents several times so they could live in their home. She also said that Ralston was “tired of” his grandparents. There were ongoing discussions about starting a “commune” in the home in text messages between the two.

“Just prior to the murder, defendant Ralston expressed concerns about the fact that his grandparents were still awake, making it difficult to follow through on the plan to commit the murders,” the affidavit said. “Defendant Neubauer gave him specific advice on how to proceed to avoid alerting his grandparents. Neubauer also repeatedly encouraged Ralston in the message exchanges whenever Ralston expressed his frustration and stress about committing the murders, telling him how much she loves him and telling him, ‘You’re so amazing you got this.'”

After the murders, Ezra Ralston talked about using bleach because the house was starting to smell like “a science experiment with dead frogs,” the affidavit said.

Joanna Gormley and Ted Ralston were beloved members of their Key Peninsula community. The first memorial came just a day after their deaths outside a civic center with 60 or 70 people standing six feet apart because of the COVID-19 protocols and drinking single malt whiskey, which was Ted’s drink of choice. A larger service was held over a year later, a post on newsbreak.com said.

“Many in the community still have — and will always have — strong feelings and fond memories about Ted and Joanna,” the post said.

