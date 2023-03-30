A Pennsylvania man was sentenced on Tuesday to spend 3,000 years in prison.

Matthew S. Perry, 44, will be eligible for parole after serving 1,500 years behind bars.

“I am proud to announce Matthew Perry would have to live for 3,000 years to pay his debt to society, and now I would like to get back to fulfilling my promise to the people of cleaning up the corruption in Greene County,” Greene County District Attorney David Russo said on Facebook.

Perry was charged with almost 3,000 counts each on an array of abuse charges. From the DA:

2,190 felony charges of rape of a child under 13

2,190 felony charges of deviate sexual intercourse with a child

2,191 felony charges of aggravated indecent assault

2,190 felony charges of incest of a minor

2,191 felony charges of indecent assault

2,191 felony charges of corruption of minors

“The child was raped over and over and over again,” Russo told WTAE on Tuesday. “So why wouldn’t you prosecute the one count for every single time the child was raped?”

Authorities reportedly said that abuse happened at least once a day for six years.

“This brave little girl testified at trial that being raped every day became as normal as brushing your teeth,” Russo said. “The testimony was horrifying.”

According to The Observer-Reporter, Perry did not speak before President Judge Lou Dayich sentenced him.

He was reportedly charged in this case in October 2020 while awaiting trial on similar cares of raping another girl.

Authorities said he fled to Morgantown, West Virginia, in June 2017 but was captured the following August.

During his life as a fugitive, his wife, Cheyenna Perry, 40, took videos and photographs of a girl in what was reportedly described as sexual acts, and she sent that material to her husband. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 3.5 to 7 years in prison in exchange for cooperating with authorities against her husband.

As for the 2017 case, Matthew Perry was sentenced to 40 to 80 years in prison last year. In the 2020 case, he was convicted on Nov. 18, 2022, after a four-day trial.

“Today marks a milestone in the prosecution of sexual predators,” Russo said on Tuesday, according to The Observer-Reporter. “The victims, in this case, were very happy with the sentence, and they feel justice has been served. I’m proud I can serve my community prosecuting cases, which are leading to longer and more appropriate sentences against sexual predators.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]