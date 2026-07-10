A Florida man on his way to get waffles was allegedly drunk and high when he crashed into a 19-year-old driver.

Lawrence Donald, 38, was charged with DUI manslaughter in connection with the death of 19-year-old Mark Fraley Jr. Police said Donald had alcohol, methamphetamine, and MDMA in his system during the early morning hours of May 2, when he was driving his Toyota Camry from a strip club to a Waffle House in Jacksonville, Florida. According to an arrest report reviewed by Law&Crime, Donald told police he missed the Waffle House and turned around.

While reversing course, he allegedly rear-ended Fraley's Toyota Solara so hard that it slammed into a utility pole. Fraley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Fraley had been stopped at a red light at an intersection when he was hit. When Donald spoke to police at the scene, he allegedly told them he saw Fraley's car, but the car's lights were not on. Donald claimed that he tried to avoid the collision, but was unable.

According to the arrest report, police said Donald showed several signs of intoxication. He was allegedly swaying back and forth and having trouble staying balanced. Police said his speech was "lethargic and slow," and the smell of alcohol was on his breath. Donald also apparently "belch[ed] several times" while in the presence of police, which also smelled like beer.

Donald consented to a blood draw, which revealed that he allegedly had a blood-alcohol content of 0.083. He also allegedly had methamphetamine and MDMA in his system.

An investigation into the crash revealed that Donald was apparently accelerating when he allegedly crashed into Fraley's car. There was no evidence at the scene that he tried to stop, investigators said.

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Donald was arrested on July 3 and charged with DUI and DUI manslaughter. He is currently in custody at the John E. Goode Pre-Trial Detention Facility, where he is being held on $160,006 bail. His next court date is scheduled for July 27.