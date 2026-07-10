A man in Pennsylvania is accused of gunning down another driver because he believed the victim didn't pull up far enough at a traffic light and then drove too slowly, authorities say.

Joel Ingram, 41, has been charged with criminal homicide and carrying a firearm without a license, according to Allegheny County court records reviewed by Law&Crime. He had a preliminary arraignment on Thursday.

The victim was identified as 55-year-old Dana Faulk, local ABC affiliate WTAE reported.

On Thursday, Faulk was driving with a passenger in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He pulled up to a traffic light at the intersection of Corliss and West Carson streets, and another vehicle followed behind.

That vehicle was apparently driven by Ingram.

Ingram reportedly wanted Faulk to pull his vehicle forward, and though the defendant demanded the other man do so, Faulk refused. When the light went from yellow to red and Faulk still hadn't turned, Ingram began screaming curses at Faulk, according to a criminal complaint reviewed by the local outlet.

As the light turned green, Faulk started driving on Corliss Street and apparently brake-checked Ingram. Within moments, authorities say Ingram drove around Faulk's vehicle and fired two gunshots before speeding off.

Faulk's passenger said their car rolled to a stop, and they tried to help the shooting victim. Officers with the Pittsburgh Police Department arrived at the scene and found Faulk with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was reportedly pronounced dead within minutes of officers' arrival.

Authorities said they were able to track Ingram's car because of details from witnesses and surveillance video from the area. Less than an hour after the shooting, police found him at an Exxon gas station and arrested him.

The defendant is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on July 24.

An obituary for Faulk says "[t]hose closest to him remember a man whose presence brought comfort, friendship, and meaningful connections. They continue to celebrate the memories they shared while supporting one another through an incredibly difficult period of grief."

"Although Dana's life ended far too soon, his memory will continue to live on through the lives he touched and the lasting impact he made on those who knew him," the tribute adds. "He will be remembered with love, gratitude, and deep respect by all who had the privilege of sharing in his life."